For the first time since 1959, Fidel Castro is not in control of the Cuban government.

Raul Castro has temporarily taken control after an announcement Monday night that Fidel Castro was undergoing surgery for gastrointestinal bleeding. Little else is known about the health of the 79-year-old leader.

Don Gonyea talks to Gary Marx, a reporter in Havana for The Chicago Tribune.

