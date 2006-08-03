© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Chavez May Help Shape Post-Castro Cuba

By Julie McCarthy
Published August 3, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Cuban President Fidel Castro has been a mentor to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. And their relationship has become critically important, as Venezuela now provides the Caribbean island nation with oil -- on generous terms.

Venezuela is also absorbing a large portion of Cuba's underemployed skilled workers, including doctors.

The relationship gives Chavez a degree of influence in Cuba. Some analysts believe he will use that influence to help keep Cuba on the communist road after Castro dies.

