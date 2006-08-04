© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
NORAD Tapes Reveal Sept. 11 Chaos

Published August 4, 2006 at 1:00 PM EDT

On Sept. 11, 2001, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) recorded the voices of military airspace controllers after planes crashed into the World Trade Center. Those tapes, previously withheld from the public, show an air traffic control system in disarray.

Vanity Fair writer Michael Bronner listened to 30 hours of the tapes and talks about his article "9-11 Live: The NORAD Tapes" with Madeleine Brand.

