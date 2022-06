/ AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the hospital. The photo was released by the official Cuban newspaper <em>Granma</em>, Aug. 14, 2006.

The first photographs of Fidel Castro since news of his illness appeared over the weekend. Sunday was Castro's 80th birthday, and he cautioned Cubans in a letter that he faced a long recovery from surgery and advised them to prepare for "adverse news."

Steve Inskeep talks to Gary Marx, Havana bureau chief for the Chicago Tribune.

