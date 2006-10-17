Report: Benefits of Seafood Outweigh Risks

Seafood is an excellent source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. But it can also be contaminated with infectious microbes and toxic compounds such as mercury. But to date, federal agencies have conveyed contradictory messages to the public, playing up the risks of mercury but also touting fish as a healthier alternative to beef or pork.

A new report by the Institute of Medicine at the National Academies says the federal government should stop sending mixed messages about seafood, boost testing for contaminants and make it easier for consumers to find up-to-date information.

The bottom line? Seafood is good for you -- just don't go overboard...

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.