The United States population officially reaches 300 million. According to government calculations, America reached the milestone at 7:46 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The U.S. is only the third country in the world to reach 300 million people.

Steve Inskeep talks to Carl Haub, a senior demographer at the Population Reference Bureau, about the new number and where it comes from.

