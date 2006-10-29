Basketball Guru Red Auerbach Dies at 89

A heart attack claims the legendary basketball mentor. He built a sports dynasty in Boston Garden, leading the Celtics to 16 titles as coach and general manager, and was widely considered the greatest coach in the history of the National Basketball Association.

The list of NBA players nurtured to greatness by Auerbach begins with Bob Cousy and includes Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Larry Bird. He made Russell the NBA's first black head coach in the late 1960s and was still a powerful influence on today's coaches and players at the pro and college level.

