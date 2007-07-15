© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inspectors to Verify North Korea Reactor Is Shut

Published July 15, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

U.N. inspectors are in North Korea to verify the shutdown and sealing of the country's main nuclear facility at Yongbyon. Pyongyang says it shut the country's sole operating nuclear reactor after receiving an initial shipment of oil from South Korea.

Liane Hansen discusses North Korea's latest stance on its nuclear programs with Sigfried Hecker, co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. He is also an emeritus director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories