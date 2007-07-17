© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Pakistan Attacks Renew Debate on Musharraf's Rule

By Philip Reeves
Published July 17, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

A bombing Tuesday in Pakistan's borderlands is the latest in a string of attacks by militants reacting to the recent storming and siege of Islamabad's Red Mosque. More than 100 people died in the raid.

The scale of the violence has reopened debate about the potential threat Islamist extremism poses to the military ruler and President Gen. Pervez Musharraf.

Moderate Pakistanis are again asking how much sympathy exists for the militants, and whether Musharraf's strategy is making the extremists stronger.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
