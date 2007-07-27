© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Bodies of Congo Gorillas May Have Been Sign

Published July 27, 2007 at 1:00 PM EDT

Conservationists are trying to solve the puzzle of what they call "gorilla executions." Four mountain gorillas were shot to death earlier this month in Congo's Virunga National Park.

Sometimes hunters kill gorillas and take their young. But that does not seem to be the case this time because a gorilla baby was found clinging to the body of one of the dead.

Experts do not believe that the gorillas were killed by poor, local hunters who were trying to earn a living. Apparently, the perpetrators were trying to make a political point.

Bill Weber, a Rwanda-based conservationist and co-author of the book In the Kingdom of Gorillas speaks with Alex Chadwick.

