Strike Over, Writers to Go Back to Work

Writers in New York and Los Angeles voted to lift a strike order, clearing the way for them to report to work on Wednesday. They will formally approve their new three-year deal over the next couple of weeks.

The writers did not make as many gains as they had hoped in terms of compensation for work streamed and downloaded on the Internet, but they arguably positioned themselves to revisit the issue in their next negotiation.

This concludes a strike that lasted more than three months. Scripted television shows that had been shut down will start returning in a few weeks.

With one fight resolved, the studios will next face the unions representing actors. The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists are feuding, and it is unclear whether they will negotiate jointly, as they have done for many years.

