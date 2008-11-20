Books Tells Of Women's Hope For Middle East Peace

/ /

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel. For most Israelis and for many Jews around the world, it marks a time of celebration. But for many Palestinians, it was the 60th year of Naqbeh, also known as "the catastrophe". A new book, Sixty Years, Sixty Voices: Israeli and Palestinian Women highlights the struggle for peace in the words of women.

Patricia Smith Melton, the book's editor, and two of the women whose voices are featured in the writings — journalist Barbara Sofer and Reem Alshareef, who heads a school in Hebron — discuss their hope for peace in the Middle East.

