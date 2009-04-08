© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Liberia President Knew Hardship Before Power

April 8, 2009

When Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was an infant, her family was told by an elder that she would grow to become a great woman. But assuring words, unfortunately, were not enough to shield Africa's first woman president from periods of hardship and pain, which included being verbally and physically abused by her ex-husband.

President Sirleaf shares her story of how she managed to persevere, as chronicled in her new memoir This Child Will Be Great.

