Alec Baldwin is cooperating with police in the prop gun shooting death on 'Rust' set

Expressing "shock and sadness," actor Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with the police investigation into the shooting on a New Mexico movie set that killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director.

Baldwin, who is also a producer of the movie, Rust, fired the prop gun during filming on Thursday afternoon outside of Santa Fe, police said.

Halyna Hutchins, the film's director of photography, was airlifted Thursday afternoon to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin wrote on Twitter on Friday. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, has been released from the hospital, according to Matt DelPiano, the head of the Western film's production company, Cavalry Media, who described Souza's condition as "fine."

The circumstances of Thursday's shooting are under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, production has been halted on the movie, which tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website.

