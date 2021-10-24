© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study: Rate of low birth weight in babies increased in Flint during the city's water crisis

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Newborn baby
rawpixel.com
/

A recent study finds the Flint water crisis increased the rate of low birth weight in babies born to moms who were exposed to lead in the city's tap water.

The Yale School of Public Health reviewed data on 15,425 children born in Flint between 2008 and 2015, compared with 5,476,852 newborns born in 162 similar cities around the country.

Researcher Xi Chen said, during the water crisis in Flint, babies were born more than an ounce lighter than average, with African American children having an even greater disparity. The study found the frequency of low birth weight increased by more than 15% in Flint, during the city's water crisis.

Chen said low birth weight can lead to long-term health issues and other developmental problems.

“This impact will not disappear over years,” said Chen. “It will last decades.”

Early childhood education and nutrition programs were implemented to help children exposed to lead during the water crisis.

The study appears in the Journal of Population Economics.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody