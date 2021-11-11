Catherine Hadley on the Child Tax Credit

Catherine Hadley, a mother of two, says being a student parent at the University of Michigan is great.

“My kids really help keep me motivated,” Hadley said. “Like, for instance, whenever we drive by the big stadium, they think the Big M is for mama. So it sets me to a high standard of work.”

Financially, though, things haven’t been easy. Over the course of the pandemic, Hadley and her husband racked up credit card debt to make ends meet. For Hadley, the Child Tax Credit has meant paying off some of that debt and covering last-minute child care.