Jacob Pinney-Johnson on the Child Tax Credit

Jacob Pinney-Johnson thinks a lot about issues of fatherhood. He co-runs the Fatherhood Network , a group that offers one-on-one support and resources to fathers in Kalamazoo County.

Pinney-Johnson is a single dad who co-parents his two kids along with their mom. The expanded Child Tax Credit has been really helpful to him so far. He’s used it to pay for things like bills, food, and recently winter clothes for the kids.

But he says there’s an added layer of complication when it comes to the Child Tax Credit.