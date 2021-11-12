© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jacob Pinney-Johnson on the Child Tax Credit

Michigan Radio
Published November 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST

Jacob Pinney-Johnson thinks a lot about issues of fatherhood. He co-runs the Fatherhood Network, a group that offers one-on-one support and resources to fathers in Kalamazoo County.

Pinney-Johnson is a single dad who co-parents his two kids along with their mom. The expanded Child Tax Credit has been really helpful to him so far. He’s used it to pay for things like bills, food, and recently winter clothes for the kids.

But he says there’s an added layer of complication when it comes to the Child Tax Credit.