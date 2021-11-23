Watch Live: Michigan Water Infrastructure Forum

Monday, November 29, 2021, at 5:30pm ET

The passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) presents a real opportunity for Michigan to address its water infrastructure needs. These two bills provide billions of dollars that state and local governments can strategically invest to reimagine and rebuild Michigan’s crumbling water infrastructure.

For the past two decades, Congressman Dan Kildee and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller have been staunch advocates for protecting Michigan’s most precious resource — our vast water supply. With more than 80% of the nation's surface freshwater surrounding our beautiful state, Kildee and Miller have been at the forefront of water quality restoration and protection.

Moderated by Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark, this forum will focus on the critical need for investment and what the infrastructure bill will help pay for, how local communities can leverage ARPA money, and what individual households can do to reduce water runoff and flooding —particularly in Southeast Michigan.

The panel will be taking questions from the livestream audience via chat. Join us, Monday, November 29, 2021, at 5:30pm ET on the Great Lakes Now Facebook page or YouTube channel.