Authorities searching for James, Jennifer Crumbley; attorney says they'll return for arraignment

Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are attempting to locate the parents of an Oxford High School student accused of killing four classmates.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged earlier today with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter for their involvement in the crimes.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the county fugitive apprehension team, the FBI, and U.S. Marshals are actively looking for the two.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

He said anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4911. The couple may be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

The couple's lawyer, Shannon Smith, said the two left town for their own safety but are returning to face arraignment. The couple were to be arraigned by video on Friday at 4 p.m.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned," Smith and her partner Mariell Lehman told The Detroit News. "They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Crumbley's parents were charged Friday and Ethan was charged Wednesday.

A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and didn't intervene despite problems at school that day. Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn't say when they would appear in court.

