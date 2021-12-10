Friday, December 10 Sweepstakes: A Private Cocktail Class with Tammy and Lester of Cheers!

One lucky winner will get their own private cocktail class with Tammy Coxen from Tammy’s Tastings along with Michigan Radio’s Cheers! host Lester Graham.

Invite up to 10 friends for this in-home private cocktail class. It’s a chance for you and your guests to learn all about the art of mixology. You’ll find out how to mix your own classic and craft cocktails at home!

You, Tammy, and Lester will pick the night that works best for you then all you have to do is send out invitations.

What a great way to spend a winter evening!

RULES

PRIZE: The single winner of the sweepstakes will receive the following: A private Cocktail class with mixologist and author Tammy Coxen along with Michigan Radio reporter Lester Graham at a date, time, and location mutually agreed upon before June 1, 2022. This package is valued at $500*

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution necessary. There will be one drawing with one winner chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution at michiganradio.org or 888-258-9866. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by calling 888-258-9866.

The Private Cocktail Class with Tammy and Lester Sweepstakes is open for entry Friday, December 10 from 6am - 6:30 pm EST, Michigan Radio sustaining members are automatically entered.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 21 years of age or older and in the United States can enter the Private Cocktail Class with Tammy and Lester Sweepstakes except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning name (and 5 backup winners) will be selected by random drawing no later than December 14th. Winner will be sent a notification via telephone or email that day. If the winner is unable or unable to collect their prize or does not respond to the notification within 5 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up winner and subsequent back-up winners thereof until the prize is awarded. For tax reporting purposes, winners must provide their social security number. The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Private Cocktail Class with Tammy and Lester Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules, and that Michigan Radio, its agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. Prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation.

RESTRICTED ATTENDANCE: By participating in the Private Cocktail Class with Tammy and Lester Sweepstakes, the winner agrees to limit all participants in the class to individuals 21 years of age or older.

*Taxes and expenses as a result of winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. Winners may receive a 1099 with the above stated value in accordance with applicable law.

Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of Michigan Radio with respect to the administration of the giveaway and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.