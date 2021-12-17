© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published December 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST
Billie Eilish
Kelia Anne McCluskey
/
Courtesy of the artist
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of records, has been streamed billions of times, is the subject of two different movies — and, as we were recording this interview, she was getting ready to host Saturday Night Live.

But here she was, on the couch at her parents' house, going through the same Zoom issues we've all experienced in the last two years. There's a down-to-earth vibe and ease that's surprising for someone who's accomplished so much at such an early age.

We talk about her latest album, Happier Than Ever – and learn a little bit more about her songwriting process alongside her brother and musical partner, FINNNEAS. We also talk about her renewed confidence and why she loves Los Angeles, and we'll hear live performances recorded especially for the World Cafe.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
