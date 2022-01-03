School reopens for some Oxford students

Some students in Oxford return to classes Monday.

District officials effectively shut down the school system last month, after a gunman killed four students and injured seven people at Oxford High School.

The high school remains closed. Elementary and middle schools briefly re-opened after the shooting, until threats on social media forced officials to cancel classes through the holidays.

Superintendent Tim Throne says middle and high school students will be required to carry see-through backpacks.

“We have therapy dogs in all the buildings, we have counselors scheduled in all the buildings, trauma specialists scheduled in all the buildings as well as private security in all the buildings," Throne said of the reopening.

Several survivors of the shooting have filed lawsuits against the district.