​​What you should know about COVID in 2022

It’s a new year — with the same anxieties.

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly across the country as the new variant, omicron, continues to spread. Omicron can spread very quickly but there is preliminary evidence to suggest that if one contracts the virus, there is a lower chance of getting seriously ill.

Michigan’s health department reported that the state broke its record for the average number of new daily cases last week — a record that was already set by the previous week’s cases. Michigan’s hospitalizations are increasing more slowly. However, the state passed its spring 2020 hospitalization peak early December.

Michigan also continues to see high community transmission , meaning people are recommended to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

In the past few days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued several adjustments to its COVID guidelines — and its messaging has been confusing.

So here’s a quick rundown on the CDC’s recommendations .

What is considered close contact?

A person is considered in close contact with an infected person if they were less than six feet from them for longer than 15 minutes, or if they were with the infected person multiple times through the day.

What about K-12 settings?

MDHHS recommends universal masking for everyone in a K-12 setting.

A student is considered in close contact if they are less than three feet from an infected individual, regardless of mask usage. If they were within three to six feet, they are not considered in close contact — unless there was improper mask usage.

Close contact for a staff member or any adult in a K-12 school: Less than six feet from an infected person for longer than 15 minutes, or in contact with them multiple times through the day.

According to MDHHS, if you are showing symptoms or had a positive test, you should isolate for 10 days and test for COVID — regardless of vaccination status.

If you were exposed and don’t have symptoms and are vaccinated, you don’t need to quarantine. If you are not vaccinated,



Was everyone masked? You can participate in school activities by continuing to wear a mask for 14 days and using a “Test to Stay strategy” (“(T)est every other day for 7 days after exposure.”)

for 7 days after exposure.”) If there was no masking, consult your local health department.

What’s the controversy over the new guidelines?

The CDC recently changed the recommended isolation period from 10 to 5 days, stating that the data show transmission occurs “early in the course of illness.” Another argument for cutting the days is that the 10-day isolation period was a strain on the workforce .

Some public health experts want a requirement that says someone should test negative with a rapid test before ending their 5-day isolation . Others add that the shortened isolation period only works if people are strict about wearing a mask .

There are also arguments for more government policies and action. MSNBC's medical contributor Uché Blackstock wrote in a post that there needs to be more systemic, layered protections, like free masks and rapid tests for each person, air travel vaccine mandates and work from home for the next few weeks for non-essential workers.

MDHHS says that Michigan will retain the old guidelines for K-12 schools or childcare centers . Isolation here is still 10 days .

Where can I get tested?

This is a tough one.

Rapid test (also known as antigen test) results can come back quickly. But according to the CDC, those results should be treated as “presumptive.” A negative rapid test result doesn't always rule out COVID. Experts recommend that you test over several days, with at least a day in between. You can buy home rapid tests at places like a pharmacy or Walmart, although the tests have been difficult to come by in some areas.

A PCR test is considered the gold standard for COVID tests, but the results usually take longer.

You can make an appointment with a pharmacy, usually online. For example, CVS’s scheduling website is here . Or with your doctor’s office or urgent care center.

President Joe Biden has planned to deliver millions of at-home tests for Americans who request them — but the launch date has not been announced.

Your county health department may also be offering free testing. For example:

If you live or work in Detroit , you can get free COVID testing by calling 313-230-0505. These locations are offering testing:



The Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center will use a rapid molecular test.

The Huntington Place will use rapid antigen testing.

If you live in Washtenaw or Livingston County, you can schedule an appointment on this website . It’ll be a PCR test using saliva and it is free. Do not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes before the appointment.

The locations are:



Former Walmart site at 2515 Ellsworth Rd. Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Daily (including weekends) – 9am-5pm

Legacy Center Sports Complex – 9299 Goble Dr. Brighton, MI 48116

Daily (including weekends) – 9am-5pm

Daily (including weekends) – 9am-5pm

If you live in Oakland County, schedule online www.oakgov.com/COVID and click on the COVID Testing button or contact the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533.



Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck at 26000 Evergreen Rd. in Southfield

9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

Rochester Fire Department at 277 E. 2nd in Rochester

9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

The former Pontiac Fire Station at 348 South Blvd. West in Pontiac

9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

If you live in Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph County, make an appointment online .



570 N. Marshall Rd. Coldwater, MI 49036

Tuesday, Fridays, Saturdays

1110 Hill St. Three Rivers, MI 49093

Thursdays

Thursdays

1110 Hill St. Three Rivers, MI 49093

Fridays

Fridays

What kind of mask should I be wearing now?

Also a tough one. According to CNN medical analyst Leana Wen , “There’s no place for (cloth masks) in light of omicron.”

The N-95 is considered the best mask for COVID protection, since it filters out 95% of particles. It is also more expensive than the version of the mask most people have been wearing for the past two years.