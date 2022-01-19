The newest Girl Scout cookie is feeling pain from the supply chain

First it was toilet paper. Then cars, then juice boxes, then cream cheese.

Now, you can add Girl Scout cookies to the list of items that have been hit by supply chain woes.

The newest Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls, has fallen victim to some supply chain and labor disruptions that have resulted in a "nationwide shortage," according to a recent update for cookie sellers in Suffolk County, Va.

The disruptions, first reported by The Washington Post, were short-lived and only affected some local markets, including the greater Washington, D.C., area, a Girl Scouts of America spokesperson said in a statement to NPR on Wednesday.

Adventurefuls, which feature a "caramel-flavored crème" and a dash of sea salt, were much more popular than expected, according to the early January update. To help address the shortage, sales of these "brownie-inspired" cookies for each council will now be capped at just 7% of what was forecasted last November, according to the update. The message asked sellers to "immediately discontinue" sales of the Adventurefuls cookie for in-person orders.

Across more than 100 regional councils, Girl Scouts of America rely on two bakers: Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. More than 70 councils selected Little Brownie Bakers as their baker, said Lidia Soto-Harmon, the chief executive officer for the Scouts' nation's capital council.

After labor shortages at Little Brownie Bakers, production of Adventurefuls shifted to ABC Bakers. But the Nation's Capital council opted out of ABC's product, Soto-Harmon told NPR. With booth sales set to begin on Feb. 4 and limited volunteers, a second shipment wasn't feasible, she said.

But fear not. So far, Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs — and all other flavors — have come out unscathed. Girl Scouts of America doesn't expect shortages to affect other varieties. And Adventurefuls can still be purchased online.

And the young merchants are still eager to sell, according to Kelly Parisi, head of communications at Girl Scouts of America. About 11,600 booths are already planned in the Greater Washington area alone.

"I wish we had the Adventurefuls for the booth, but, you know, with everything that we've gone through, that is nothing," Soto-Harmon said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.