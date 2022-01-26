Dolly Parton's new line of Southern baking mixes is already sold out

This season's hottest collaboration is Dolly Parton-Duncan Hines, apparently.

America's sweetheart hopes to make bakers' lives a little bit richer with her new line of cake and frosting mixes inspired by Southern recipes.

"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," Parton said in a release. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

Limited-edition collections of coconut and banana cake mixes, two kinds of buttercream frosting and accessories including recipe cards dropped on the company's website on Wednesday. They sold out before noon ET — but you can sign up here to be notified when they come back in stock.

Duncan Hines says the cake mixes and frostings will hit grocery stores and mass retailers starting in March and sell for about $2 each. And it sounds like they're already thinking ahead.

"Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly's family recipes," said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director. "We are excited to see this partnership — facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency, IMG — evolve for years to come."

This isn't the beloved musician and philanthropist's first foray into branded baking supplies. Parton also has a holiday baking collaboration with Williams Sonoma.

So we can now officially add "coconut-flavored cake mix" to dozens of chart-topping albums, free books for children, the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and the rest of the long list of her contributions to society over the decades.

