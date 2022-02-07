© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID-19 at the Winter Olympics

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published February 7, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST
Vincent Zhou, who competed on Sunday, may not be able to take the ice in time for his second competition on Tuesday.
Harry How
/
Getty Images
Vincent Zhou, who competed on Sunday, may not be able to take the ice in time for his second competition on Tuesday.

BEIJING — U.S. men's figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19 — putting his chance for another Olympic medal at risk.

"As part of yesterday's regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive," a U.S. figure skating representative said in a statement. "Under the guidance of the [U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee] medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status."

The announcement comes on the day the U.S. figure skating won silver in the team competition. Zhou competed on Sunday in the team event as a substitute for three-time world champion Nathan Chen.

Zhou is supposed to compete again on Tuesday in the men's short program. If he tests negative in subsequent COVID-19 tests, Zhou would still be able to compete.

If not, he will be placed in isolation, like other athletes who tested positive in Beijing, until he tests negative on two consecutive PCR tests.

This is the 21-year-old's second appearance at the Winter Olympic Games. He competed in Pyeongchang in 2018 but did not medal.

Jaclyn Diaz
