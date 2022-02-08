Sports fans: Tell us how you feel after your team wins and loses

For millions of Americans, sports are much more than just a game. Sports bring together people from all walks of life — allowing strangers to share each other's joy and sorrow after big wins and near misses.

As Super Bowl LVI approaches, fans of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to indulge in their favorite snacks and partake in their superstitious rituals meant to put the odds in the favor of their team perspective teams.

But after the game ends fan bases have to return to the real world regardless of if their team won or lost. But what happens when those emotions from the game carry over for more than a few hours after the game?

NPR's All Things Considered wants to hear from sports fans and their significant others to gauge how integral sports are to our identities. We want to hear why and how you fell in love with your favorite teams, how your team's record impacts your overall attitude and whether or not the team you root for has a championship culture.

Fill out the form below and a producer may be in contact with you for an upcoming story.

