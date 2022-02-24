An Evening with NPR's Susan Stamberg and Linda Wertheimer

Michigan Radio Speaker Series - Virtual Event

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 - 7:00 PM

When NPR first began broadcasting in 1971, it was rare for a woman to get a job in journalism. And yet, Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg and Cokie Roberts emerged from that era to become among the most respected and recognized voices at NPR, while also helping change the broadcast media landscape. Their story is told in the book “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by Lisa Napoli.

Join Michigan Radio’s Stateside host April Baer for this online event as she talks with two of NPR’s Founding Mothers, Susan Stamberg and Linda Wertheimer, about their careers, those early days of NPR and the trail they blazed.

Note: This is a virtual livestreamed event. A livestream link will be sent to all ticket purchasers. Purchase tickets here