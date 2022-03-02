The White House has a new plan for COVID-19 aimed at getting things back to normal

Updated March 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM ET

The White House on Wednesday unveiled a new roadmap for the COVID-19 pandemic, one that envisions life going back to normal after two years of crisis, providing for people to get tested and treat the disease, while staying vigilant for new variants and outbreaks.

"We are clearly going in the right direction and with all the interventions we have, I believe that we are prepared for the possibility that we will get another variant, with regard to vaccines, boosters, testing, good masks and antivirals," Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, told reporters.

There are four main goals in the 96-page plan:

Protect against and treat COVID-19

Prepare for new variants

Prevent business and school shutdowns

Help vaccinate the rest world and save lives

The newest feature of the plan is a goal to offer a one-stop "test to treat" system at hundreds of pharmacies, community health centers and other sites starting in March — places where people can confirm whether they have COVID, and get treated with antivirals on the spot, at no cost.

The government is evaluating whether to lift the requirement to wear masks on airplanes, trains and public transportation said Jeff Zients, who leads the White House COVID response. The current rule expires on March 18. Zients said officials would consider the state of the pandemic at that time to decide whether to keep the rule in place, or drop the measure.

The plan needs support from Congress to pay for it

The plan calls for Congress to boost funding for ongoing vigilance against COVID to purchase treatments, shore up the testing supply and prepare for new variants.

Administration officials declined to directly comment on how much the plan would cost, saying details of the funding request are still being finalized.

Last spring and early summer, when COVID case numbers dropped, the nascent at-home rapid testing market dried up. Manufacturers slowed production. Then when the delta and omicron surges hit, there weren't enough tests to meet demand. The White House argues it will take government support to make sure tests are available when Americans need them.

More funding would also help with efforts to detect new variants by improving data collection, sequencing and wastewater surveillance systems, the White House said.

The White House has led tabletop exercises for new fictional variants with all agencies to determine what's needed to produce, authorize and deliver any new required for vaccines and treatments in just 100 days – an ambitious timeline that needs funding from Congress, Zients said.

The plan calls for continued support to help vaccinate the world. So far the administration has distributed 475 million free vaccine doses to 112 countries, but that's well short of its 1.2 billion dose pledge. Vaccinating the world is seen as key to preventing the next variant.

Immunocompromised people will have priority for protections and treatments

The roadmap also emphasizes making sure people most at risk of severe illness from COVID don't feel left behind as normal activities resume.

The White House says it will prioritize protections for people who are immunocompromised as well as those with disabilities and older adults, giving them priority access to treatments and pushing to make sure they get boosters.

There are also plans to provide support for people who have lost a loved one to the disease.

The White House wants Congress to reinstate tax credits to cover paid sick and family leave so people working at small- and medium-sized businesses can stay home if they get COVID or need to care for someone who has it, Zients said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters that his department needs funding to start centers of excellence for studying and treating long COVID.

Sarahbeth Maney / AP / AP President Biden talks to lawmakers after delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Biden previewed the plan in his State of the Union address

Biden ushered in this "new normal" by walking mask free down the center aisle of the House chamber to give his State of the Union address on Tuesday, then lingering after the speech chatting and taking pictures.

It was an image of normalcy that reflects the reality many Americans have been living for months — and one Biden urged everyone else to embrace, telling Americans it's time for downtown offices to fill again, for students to be in class.

"I know some are talking about 'living with COVID-19,'' President Biden said in his address. "We will never just accept living with COVID-19. We will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases. And because this is a virus that mutates and spreads, we will stay on guard."

Last summer, Biden said the United States was "closer than ever to declaring our independence from this deadly virus" only to get burned by surges in cases from the delta and omicron variants. This time, the administration's plan and the messaging around it are more guarded.

There are contingencies for new variants, and a plan to build stockpiles of tests and treatments. The White House warns that if there is another surge, some of the mitigation measures like masks may have to return, too.

