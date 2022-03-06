Photos: More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their country

The United Nations refugee agency says Russian's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee the war. This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Just eleven days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.

The majority – more than 900 thousand - have entered through Poland.

Take a look.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>March 5:</strong> Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 5:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 5:</strong> A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 4:</strong> People take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while assisting people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.

Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.

Alex halada / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> A woman holds a sign reading 'We are stronger than he thinks' during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Olivier Douliery / POOL/AFP via Getty Images / POOL/AFP via Getty Images A Polish soldier helps elderly people coming from Ukraine, as they cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa, Poland.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> Children play inside a shelter for refugees at the Lviv Regional Academic Puppet Theatre in western Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> A woman sits while people cross a nearby destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> People sit in a car as as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.

Anatoli Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces prepare their equipment to repel a tank attack on a position in the Lugansk region.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> A woman is visible through the condensation on a window of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.

Janos Kummer / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.

Michael Probst / AP / AP <strong>March 4:</strong> Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in Frankfurt, Germany.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 4:</strong> People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 4:</strong> This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.