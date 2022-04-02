Kansas knocks out Villanova to reach title game, as fate of historic rivalry awaits

Updated April 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM ET

The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Villanova Wildcats, 81-65, on Saturday, setting up one half of the final championship game for the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament.

Kansas is going to the finals

Kansas will play the winner of Saturday night's matchup between Duke and UNC — the first NCAA tournament showdown between the neighboring school rivals.

The Jayhawks, entering Saturday's game against Villanova as the No. 1 seed, dodged a repeat of their 2018 semifinals loss to Villanova. The team last won a national championship in 2008.

Kansas' top scorers, David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, led the way in the absence of Villanova's second-leading scorer and strong defender Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles tendon in the regional final win over Houston last week.

Duke vs. UNC

The two teams have played each other 257 times throughout their history but have never faced off in the NCAA tournament — until now.

Blue Devils famed coach Mike Krzyzewski is looking for redemption and a neat epilogue to his legacy. The last meeting between the two teams ended with the Tar Heels emerging triumphant in Coach K's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium last month.

Krzyzewski, who is the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history, announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

