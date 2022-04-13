Apple Watch Sweepstakes Rules

PRIZE: Two winners of the sweepstakes will receive an Apple Series 7 Watch (41mm) with a personalized band. Valued at over $400*.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution is necessary. There will be one drawing with two winners chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution through Michigan Radio’s social media platforms or promotion emails. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by emailing membership@michiganradio.org.

The Michigan Radio Apple Watch Sweepstakes is open for entry Wednesday, April 20, 2022 between 6 am and 6:30 pm EST. Michigan Radio sustaining members are automatically entered.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 years of age or older and in the United States can enter the Michigan Radio Apple Watch Sweepstakes except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning names (and 10 backup winners) will be selected by random drawing no later than April 29, 2022. Winners will be sent notifications via telephone or email that day. If the winners are unwilling to accept their prize or does not respond to the notification within 5 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up winner and subsequent back-up winners thereof until the prize is awarded. The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Michigan Radio Apple Watch Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules, and that Michigan Radio, its agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. Prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation.

*Taxes and expenses as a result of winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. Winners may receive a 1099 with the above stated value in accordance with applicable law.