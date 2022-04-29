© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Ramadan cookbook: Tunisian Brik

Michigan Radio | By Paulette Parker,
Nisa Khan
Published April 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Ingredients 

  • Potatoes - 1.5 lbs
  • Harissa - 1-2 T, adjust to spice tolerance
  • Kalamata Olives - 1/3 C, chopped
  • Canned Tuna (best if brined in olive oil) - 1 can
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 C
  • Garlic (crushed or minced) - 2 T or 4 cloves
  • Parsley (chopped) - A few sprig
  • Lemon Juice - 2 T
  • Kosher Salt - 1 T
  • Ground Black Pepper - 1/2 T
  • Phyllo sheets, Feuille de Brique, or Malsouka (you can also use spring roll pastry wraps)
  • Eggs - 1 per Brik
  • Oil for frying
  • Optional: 1 Onion, diced and sautéed
  • Optional: 1 T Capers

Instructions

  1. For the mix: Boil your potatoes until they can be easily mashed. In a large bowl, mash the potatoes and add the tuna, parsley, chopped and pitted Kalamata olives, olive oil, crushed garlic cloves, lemon, and harissa, and season with salt and pepper. Stir.
  2. Take a sheet of pastry and fold it in half diagonally.
  3. Along the seam, make a half circle of the mix, such that a little pocket is made when the pastry is folded over it.
  4. Cover your frying pan with a thin layer of vegetable oil. Heat the oil to a low or medium heat, then gently lower the pastry into the oil and crack an egg into the pocket formed by the mix. Let it cook for a minute until golden and crispy, then flip over so the top half can crisp up as well. 
  5. Serve it with a slice of lemon, some harissa, or a chopped Mediterranean salad.
  6. Do the same with the rest of your mix to make more!
  7. Alternatively, fold in two opposite sides of the pastry so that it resembles a long rectangle, add some of the mixture on one end of the pastry, then roll it up so it resembles an eggroll. Fry it just as you did with the Brik, and you have a Fatima Finger. 
  8. Best eaten nice and hot! Enjoy the delicious egg filling.

This recipe was shared by Khaled and Yusef Houamed from El Harissa in Ann Arbor. You can read that post here.

Paulette Parker
Nisa Khan
