Warpaint returns, radiating

By Rachel Martin,
Lindsay Totty
Published May 6, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT
Warpaint. From left: Jenny Lee Lindberg, Theresa Wayman, Emily Kokal and Stella Mozgawa.
Courtesy of the artist
Warpaint. From left: Jenny Lee Lindberg, Theresa Wayman, Emily Kokal and Stella Mozgawa.

The LA band Warpaint was not, of course, able to tour for the past two years. But the time did give its members – singer and guitarist Emily Kokal, bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, guitarist and singer Theresa Wayman and drummer Stella Mozgawa – a chance to put the finishing touches on a fourth album, Radiate Like This, out today.

Morning Edition's Rachel Martin spoke to Emily Kokal and Theresa Wayman from member station KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. about learning how to parent while an active musician, what they've learned about that process from one another and the one song on the new album that's their favorite (spoiler, it's "Hips").

You can listen to this conversation using the audio player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Lindsay Totty
