Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

By Nicole Werbeck
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison Dinner
/
AFP via Getty Images
The town of Uvalde, Texas, is the scene of another tragic school shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead.

Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Texas state troopers wait outside Robb Elementary School.
Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison DInner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
/
AP
Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School.
Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
