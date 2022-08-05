© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published August 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
ballot
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio

The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races for public office. Voters Not Politicians’ political action committee plans to oppose candidates who are election deniers.

Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians said the Voters Action Committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.

“This is about making sure that election deniers don’t represent us in Lansing,” she told Michigan Public Radio, “whether that’s at the state legislative level or statewide office.”

Victors in Tuesday’s primaries include candidates who’ve shared the disproven claim the 2020 election was stolen.

“There are candidates who are running in Michigan right now who are signaling they don’t accept the results of past elections and are signaling they won’t accept the results of future elections,” said Lyons-Eddy, “and we can’t allow those candidates to take power away from voters.”

The committee will not make direct candidate donations, but Lyons-Eddy said it will send mailers and run online ads. Its volunteer network collected enough petition signatures to put a proposed amendment on the 2018 ballot, and she said many of those people will go door-to-door in targeted districts.

Tags

voters not politiciansElection 2022Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content