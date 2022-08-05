Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers

The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races for public office. Voters Not Politicians’ political action committee plans to oppose candidates who are election deniers.

Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians said the Voters Action Committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.

“This is about making sure that election deniers don’t represent us in Lansing,” she told Michigan Public Radio, “whether that’s at the state legislative level or statewide office.”

Victors in Tuesday’s primaries include candidates who’ve shared the disproven claim the 2020 election was stolen.

“There are candidates who are running in Michigan right now who are signaling they don’t accept the results of past elections and are signaling they won’t accept the results of future elections,” said Lyons-Eddy, “and we can’t allow those candidates to take power away from voters.”

The committee will not make direct candidate donations, but Lyons-Eddy said it will send mailers and run online ads. Its volunteer network collected enough petition signatures to put a proposed amendment on the 2018 ballot, and she said many of those people will go door-to-door in targeted districts.