Oxford schools superintendent plans resignation

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver said Tuesday that he is starting medical leave and planning to resign.

Weaver said his medical leave starts Wednesday and runs until February 20. He said his resignation will be effective February 21.

Oxford High School was the site of a shooting last November that killed four students and wounded seven people.

Weaver took the superintendent job four months after that, following the long-planned departure of the previous superintendent.

In an email to parents Tuesday night, Weaver said the stress of the position was affecting his health and recovery from the events of the school shooting. "I have come to understand that my own recovery path must lead me away from Oxford Community Schools," he wrote.

The district is facing several lawsuits alleging it failed to effectively respond to warning signs of the attack.