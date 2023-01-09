Ann Arbor Public Schools issues temporary mask mandate

Ann Arbor Public Schools will require masks indoors for the next two weeks. Monday is the district's first day back from holiday break.

In a message to district families and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift says the mask requirement will help reduce the spread of illness after the break. She says that will also reduce absences and disruptions for families and schools.

Before the break, school officials said flu, colds, RSV, and COVID were all present in the district. And the district closed a number of schools – including Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary, and Tappan Middle School – because of "very high" staff illnesses.

Ann Arbor schools are in Washtenaw County, which the CDC says has a "medium" level of COVID-19 in the community.

Thirty one other counties in the state are also at the medium level. Five counties, all in the Upper Peninsula, are at a "high" community COVID level.