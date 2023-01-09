© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues temporary mask mandate

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published January 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST
ann arbor public schools district office building
Caroline Llanes
/
Michigan Radio

Ann Arbor Public Schools will require masks indoors for the next two weeks. Monday is the district's first day back from holiday break.

In a message to district families and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift says the mask requirement will help reduce the spread of illness after the break. She says that will also reduce absences and disruptions for families and schools.

Before the break, school officials said flu, colds, RSV, and COVID were all present in the district. And the district closed a number of schools – including Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary, and Tappan Middle School – because of "very high" staff illnesses.

Ann Arbor schools are in Washtenaw County, which the CDC says has a "medium" level of COVID-19 in the community.

Thirty one other counties in the state are also at the medium level. Five counties, all in the Upper Peninsula, are at a "high" community COVID level.

Tags
Ann Arbor Public SchoolsCOVID
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content