Here are the thank-you gifts for Michigan Radio's spring fund drive

When you donate to Michigan Radio, you get more than the satisfaction of knowing you're sustaining the news and journalism you rely on. You'll also get one of our four thank-you gifts!

Make your gift now at michiganradio.org/donate.

$10/month: RoosRoast Coffee and Michigan Radio coffee mug

With a 1/2 lb of Lobster Butter Love coffee from our friends at RoosRoast Coffee and you're ready to have a delicious cup of your favorite brew in our new 12oz. mug. So sit back, take a sip, and support news and information in Michigan. (LIMITED QUANTITY)

$15/month: Convertible Backpack

Get ready to hit the trail with this convertible backpack and cooler. This lightweight backpack is perfect for a picnic in the park or a hike by the lake. You can load up the cooler with snacks and drinks and still have room to pack all your hiking gear. Get out there and explore our beautiful state with Michigan Radio and this backpack.

$20/month: Upcycled Glass

Refresh your Michigan Radio drinkware with our latest upcycled glass. You will be keeping bottles out of the landfill and have a cool conversation piece. The 12oz glass has the Michigan Radio mic on it to remind you that you’re doing your part for the planet and Michigan Radio. Since these are made from recycled bottles, the actual color might vary.

$35/month: Pair of Glasses

Refresh your Michigan Radio drinkware with a pair of upcycled glass. You will be keeping bottles out of the landfill and have a cool conversation piece. The 12oz glass has the Michigan Radio mic on it to remind you that you’re doing your part for the planet and Michigan Radio. Since these are made from recycled bottles, the actual color might vary.