Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark to anchor live stream coverage of the Mackinac Policy Conference

Michigan Radio Political Director Zoe Clark will be anchoring live stream coverage of the Mackinac Policy Conference from Detroit Public TV (DPTV) this May. Joining Zoe for this live coverage will be One Detroit contributors Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson.

The Mackinac Policy Conference is an annual event that brings together key leaders in business, government, and the non-profit sector to discuss critical issues and develop strategies for the region's economic growth and prosperity. The 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference will focus on “the Power of &,” which will invite dialogue among speakers and attendees on why Michigan needs an “and” approach instead of “either or” policy solutions. The “and” approach should create a healthy, productive tension among leaders with different points of view. When it comes to Michigan’s greatest issues and opportunities, “the Power of &” brings otherwise polarized sides closer together to provide the needed stimulus for leaders to bring nuanced thinking to problem solving.

DPTV’s coverage of the Mackinac Policy Conference will take place May 30 – June 1, 2023 and can be seen online at onedetroitpbs.org with the One Detroit highlight program broadcast on DPTV, June 1 at 7pm. Michigan Radio will also provide coverage of the Mackinac Policy Conference on-air and online, with Zoe Clark providing updates from the Conference the week of May 29.