Top-off your gas tank at a local Speedway gas station. Donate to Michigan Radio to win a $25 gift card.

Donate between Monday, May 8, 2023 and Friday, May 12, 2023 through a Michigan Radio newsletter to enter.

PRIZE: Four winners of the sweepstakes will each receive one $25 gift card to Speedway gas station. Valued at $25.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution is necessary. There will be one drawing with four winners chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution through our Beat or weekly newsletter. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by emailing membership@michiganradio.org.

The Michigan Radio gas card sweepstakes is open for entry on between Monday, May 6, 2023 and Friday, May 8, 2023 through a Michigan Radio newsletter. Michigan Radio sustaining members are automatically entered.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 years of age or older and in the United States can enter the Michigan Radio gas card Sweepstakes except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning names (and 10 backup winners) will be selected by random drawing no later than May 31, 2023. Winners will be sent notifications via telephone or email that day. If the winners are unwilling to accept their prize or does not respond to the notification within 2 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up winner and subsequent back-up winners thereof until the prize is awarded. The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Michigan Radio gas card Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules, and that Michigan Radio, its agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. Prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation.

*Taxes and expenses as a result of winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. Winners may receive a 1099 with the above stated value in accordance with applicable law.