What is there a shortage of? Find out in the NPR news quiz (hint: it's not smoke)

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

El Niño is here! And ready to make summer and the dregs of spring even hotter and drier. That's not great for Canada, which spent this week exporting a commodity no one wants: wildfire smoke, now polluting a swath of the United States.

Asked when the air would clear, experts told NPR "when the weather changes or the fires stop." A Magic 8 Ball, just as usefully, told NPR, "Reply hazy, try again."

In contrast, all of these quiz questions have actual answers. So ... how well have you been paying attention?

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.