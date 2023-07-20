Michigan Radio wins 12 Michigan AP Awards
Michigan Radio was presented with 12 awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors on Wednesday. These awards recognize excellence in news coverage throughout 2022.
The station was honored with two statewide awards, as well as eight First Place awards, including Best Documentary, Best Investigative Reporting and Best Multimedia Storytelling. The station also received two Second Place awards.
Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.
Here is the complete list of Michigan Radio winners:
Statewide Awards:
- Best Reporter/Anchor: Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio
- Rising Star, Broadcast: Rachel Ishikawa, Michigan Radio
First Place
- Best Continuing Coverage: Kate Wells, Tracy Samilton, and Sarah Cwiek for their coverage of abortion on the ballot, including “Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as election looms”
- Best Documentary: Kate Wells, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, Mercedes Mejia, Lauren Weber Davis and Paulette Parker “Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as election looms”
- Best Public Service: Nisa Khan and the Amplify Team, "How to Escrow your rent in Michigan"
- Best Investigative Reporting: Beenish Ahmed, Nisa Khan, Sarah Hulett and Lindsey Smith: "At least 120 inmates locked up in Wayne County for 18 months or more without trials, conviction"
- Best Sports Coverage: Tracy Samilton and Stateside Staff, Michigan Radio: "Collision Course"
- Best Multi-media Storytelling: Zoe Clark and Jodi Westrick “It’s Just Politics” Tiktok
- Best Digital Presence: Michigan Radio
- Best Feature: Lauren Talley, Nisa Khan: "Mornings in Michigan: During Ramadan’s Early hours, thousands gather for food, faith and community"
Second Place
- Best Continuing Coverage: Tracy Samilton, “Victims of auto no-fault reform”
- Best Documentary: Tracy Samilton and Stateside, Michigan Radio: “Collision Course”
The Michigan Associated Press Media Editors competition features reports, feature stories, documentaries, and photography, as well as newscasts and sportscasts that aired in 2022 from newspapers, TV, and radio stations across Michigan.