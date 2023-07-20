Michigan Radio wins 12 Michigan AP Awards

Michigan Radio was presented with 12 awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors on Wednesday. These awards recognize excellence in news coverage throughout 2022.

The station was honored with two statewide awards, as well as eight First Place awards, including Best Documentary, Best Investigative Reporting and Best Multimedia Storytelling. The station also received two Second Place awards.

Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.

Here is the complete list of Michigan Radio winners:

Statewide Awards:



Best Reporter/Anchor: Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio

Rising Star, Broadcast: Rachel Ishikawa, Michigan Radio

First Place



Second Place



Best Continuing Coverage: Tracy Samilton, “Victims of auto no-fault reform”

Best Documentary: Tracy Samilton and Stateside, Michigan Radio: “Collision Course”

The Michigan Associated Press Media Editors competition features reports, feature stories, documentaries, and photography, as well as newscasts and sportscasts that aired in 2022 from newspapers, TV, and radio stations across Michigan.