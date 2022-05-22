Abortion Rights in Michigan
After over 50 years of legal abortion in America, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Michigan, a 1931 law on the books would make the procedure a felony. Anticipating the federal ruling, Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit in April 2022 in hopes that Michigan's Supreme Court declares abortion rights are protected by the state Constitution.
Medical Questions
-
Many women in the state had no idea that if Roe goes, a 1931 law making abortion a felony would spring into effect.
-
Michigan's law criminalizing abortion would only allow exceptions to "preserve the life" of the woman. But that's a dangerously ambiguous term, medical experts say.
Legal Questions
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is waiting to find out whether the Michigan Supreme Court will hear her challenge to Michigan's dormant abortion law that would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The governor has asked the state Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare that Michigan's 1931 law violates the state constitution.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is waiting to hear whether the Michigan Supreme Court will hear her challenge to Michigan’s dormant abortion law that would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
-
Michigan has a now-dormant 1931 law that criminalizes abortion in nearly all cases. It would be revived if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But seven Michigan county prosecutors have said publicly that they won’t prosecute abortion cases, and they've signed onto Governor Whitmer's effort to have the Michigan Supreme Court overturn that law.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the state’s abortion ban that would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Learn more
-
Demonstrations were held in Ann Arbor, Detroit and other Michigan cities.
-
Abortion rights are taking center stage in Michigan and across the country after documents suggest the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
-
The Republican-controlled Michigan House rejected several efforts Thursday to soften the impact on abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is reversed.
-
Leaked documents suggest the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe. What would that mean for Michigan?A 1931 law in the state means abortion would likely become illegal — but only once the Court's decision is official.
-
An attorney says he will take the case opposing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s challenge to Michigan’s dormant statutory abortion ban. As Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta reports, that ban would likely take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision.
-
Two separate lawsuits seeking to protect abortion rights were filed in Michigan courts — one by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the other by Planned Parenthood. On today's pod episode, what this could mean for Michigan.
-
The proposed ballot measure, backed by a coalition of reproductive and civil rights groups, would “amend the Michigan Constitution to enshrine the right to reproductive freedoms, including abortion, as well as reproductive health care like birth control [and] miscarriage care.”
-
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court stands ready to rule on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Michigan abortion rights activists are gearing up for a different battle: How to navigate a future world where abortion is once again illegal.
-
Michigan state law makes providing abortions a felony. But for nearly five decades, that law was rendered moot by Roe v. Wade. And Michigan advocates on both sides of the issue are already gearing up for a fight.