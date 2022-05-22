© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Abortion Rights in Michigan

After over 50 years of legal abortion in America, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Michigan, a 1931 law on the books would make the procedure a felony. Anticipating the federal ruling, Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit in April 2022 in hopes that Michigan's Supreme Court declares abortion rights are protected by the state Constitution.
