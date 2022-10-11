The Amplify team's goal is to connect people living in Michigan with the resources and information they need to thrive. Our reporting, how-to guides, and community events will help you become your own best advocate on basic needs like housing, public safety, health and more.
Recent Stories
“This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said after the Oxford High School shooting in 2021.
Helpful Guides
Get resources on a range of topics from housing needs, due process rights, and more.
A guide to understanding due process rights in Wayne County jails
A Michigan Radio analysis found that as of January 2022, at least 120 people were being held in pre-trial detention at a Wayne County jail for more than 18 months. We’ve created this guide to help you understand due process rights, and ways you can support a loved one in pre-trial detention.
More from the Amplify Team
After a year in the Wayne County Jail, Darrell Ewing filed a lawsuit against the jail administration, claiming the denial of in-person visits is unconstitutional.
With pandemic-era benefits winding down and the eviction moratorium ended, Detroit tenants are seeing more evictions — and housing activists and residents are demanding a series of policy efforts to better protect tenants.
About a quarter of Detroit's residential water customers were behind on their bills as of late last year. But Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say they won't shut off anyone who enrolls in an assistance program or gets on a payment plan.
Starting in January, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Fresh Start, will open its doors to more people experiencing mental health illnesses in Washtenaw County.
The ongoing mental health crisis is pushing more and more people to seek mental health support. Finding a culturally responsive therapist can make the search for help even tougher.
Detroiters facing unsafe conditions can withhold rent payments. Here’s how one woman put her rent money aside and got to keep it.Many renters in Detroit are living in unsafe homes. Moldy walls, water backed up in the basement, broken porch steps and a lack of hot water can make a home unsafe. But renters do have options to get their landlord to fix the issues.
On Nov. 8, Michigan voters will decide whether to put the right to an abortion in the state constitution by voting on Proposal 3. To better understand what's at stake, Michigan Radio got a rare degree of access to Northland Family Planning. For nine days in August and September, we shadowed a doctor and clinic staff through every step of the process.
An agreement between the ACLU and Detroit’s 36th District Court will require judges to limit the use of cash bail, and make transparent decisions about affordability when it is used.
Detroit is now a majority-renter city. Here are some free financial education resources that could help you buy a home.Detroiters are no strangers to fluctuating economic landscapes. The city once known for its low cost of living and high homeownership rate has recently transitioned to a majority-renter city.
A 15-minute phone call from the Wayne County Jail, at $4.20, is among the highest rates in the state. The county's contract for jail telecommunications brings in at least $1.75 million a year for the county.
Amplify Events
The Amplify Team often holds events related to the stories they report in the communities that are affected by those stories. See photos from some of these events below:
