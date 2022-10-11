© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Amplify

The Amplify team's goal is to connect people living in Michigan with the resources and information they need to thrive. Our reporting, how-to guides, and community events will help you become your own best advocate on basic needs like housing, public safety, health and more.

Recent Stories
Michigan State Shooting Victims
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
Public Safety
Tracking mass shootings in Michigan
Nisa Khan
“This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said after the Oxford High School shooting in 2021.
Michigan State University Football Stadium
Katie Raymond
/
Michigan Radio
Community
Here’s a list of resources for MSU students, community reacting to and grieving Monday's shooting
Lindsey Smith
IMG_7657.jpg
Jamie Simmons
/
Michigan Radio
Community
Youth organizers in Detroit give public a look at "Your Brain on School" in new art exhibit
Jamie Simmons

Helpful Guides

Get resources on a range of topics from housing needs, due process rights, and more.

Housing headers.png
How to escrow your rent in Michigan
This guide looks at escrow in Michigan, its risks, and what resources may be available in your area. Escrow is one of the tools tenants have to deal with housing problems when landlords are unresponsive.
EscrowinDetroit.png
Detroit renters with building problems do have options. Here's how to protect yourselves.
Michigan Radio consulted residents, lawyers, academics, and activists to round up what renters can do to protect themselves when building problems go unaddressed.
Food headers.png
Thousands of Michigan children are eligible for free school meals. Here’s how you can make sure your kid gets theirs.
COVID-era universal school lunches — where all kids were given free meals regardless of income, feeding an additional 10 million students nationwide — has ended.
Privacy as personal data protection with security safety tiny pe
How you can protect yourself online, post-Roe
Abortion is still legal in Michigan. But many privacy advocates are urging caution about online activity that could be used to prosecute people seeking or assisting with abortion services.
scales-justice-prison-bars-adobestock.jpeg
A guide to understanding due process rights in Wayne County jails
A Michigan Radio analysis found that as of January 2022, at least 120 people were being held in pre-trial detention at a Wayne County jail for more than 18 months. We’ve created this guide to help you understand due process rights, and ways you can support a loved one in pre-trial detention.

Amplify Events

The Amplify Team often holds events related to the stories they report in the communities that are affected by those stories. See photos from some of these events below:

