UM head basketball coach Juwan Howard suspended for five games

The Big Ten Conference has determined there was a clear violation of its Sportsmanship Policy by University of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard after Howard struck a Wisconsin coach following Sunday night's game.

Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the head after arguing with Badgers coach Greg Gard during the handshake line. The attack erupted in to a post-game melee. Howard said after the game that he didn't appreciate Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds remaining and Wisconsin up by 15 points. The Badgers beat the Wolverines 77-63.

Howard said he reacted after someone from Wisconsin put hands on him. Video showed Gard had his hands touching Howard's arm or wrist area while trying to explain the reason for the timeout.

In a statement Monday night, the Big Ten Conference, in conjunction with the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin, said they are imposing the following disciplinary actions:

University of Michigan

Head Coach Juwan Howard



Coaching Suspension: Five games (remainder of the regular season)

Fine: $40,000.00

Student-Athlete Terrance Williams II and Student-Athlete Moussa Diabate



Suspension: One game (effective immediately)



University of Wisconsin

Head Coach Greg Gard



Fine $10,000.00

Student-Athlete Jahcobi Neath

Suspension: One game (effective immediately)

Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday, " said U of M Athletic Director Warde Manuel. "Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light."

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry," Howard said in a prepared statement. "I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride," Howard said. "I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

The Wolverines will be led by associate head coach Phil Martelli, starting with U of M's home game against Rutgers February 23. Director of Basketball Operations Chris Hunter will have a temporary elevation to the third assistant position.

