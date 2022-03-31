Flint will soon be home to Michigan's newest state park

State officials were in Flint Thursday touting a plan to spend $250 million upgrading Michigan’s state parks.

The funding is part of a nearly $5 billion infrastructure bill signed into law this week.

A big chunk of that money will be spent on creating Michigan’s newest state park in the heart of Flint.

Ron Olson is Michigan's chief of parks and recreation. He said the old Chevy in the Hole site, now called Chevy Commons, has a lot to offer.

“You can walk, you can run, you can bike, and soon you’ll be able to kayak down the river and have good access,” said Olson.

It would be only the third “urban” state park in Michigan and the first state park of any kind in Genesee County.

Olson said almost 35 million people visited Michigan’s state parks last year — a 30% increase over the year before.

The infrastructure spending package includes an additional $200 million for local parks and recreational facilities.