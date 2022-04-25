© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Arts & Life

Scaled-down Traverse City Film Festival back with new director

Interlochen Public Radio | By Daniel Wanschura
Published April 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
People wait for tickets during Traverse City's film festival.

After being canceled for the past two years, the Traverse City Film Festival is returning this summer.

Festival president Michael Moore announced over 40 films will be shown during the event, which runs from July 26 - 31.

“It’s really important that we still have movies– good movies,” Moore said. “So the fact that we get to come back and do that again, I think it’s somewhat humbling and we feel a lot of gratitude for it.”

Moore also announced the hiring of Johanna Evans as festival director for 2022. Evans has a background in film exhibition and has worked with Telluride Film Festival, White River Indie Fest, and Disney.

“She’s very open to staying on if we’d like her to stay on and if she likes us,” said Moore. “So, Traverse City– please make a good impression, put your best foot forward. She is incredible.”

Moore says they’ll need 400 volunteers to pull off this year’s festival.

He also says COVID-19 vaccinations will be required, but a masking mandate could be relaxed.

