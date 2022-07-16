The Sloan Museum of Discovery reopens this weekend

Flint’s Sloan Museum of Discovery is reopening this weekend after a $30 million renovation.

The museum covers the community’s roots in the auto industry and science.

The Sloan Museum, which opened in 1966, is now roughly twice its original size and is designed to be more engaging and interactive. It features four primary hands-on learning galleries and one exhibition hall for special traveling exhibits.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, museum executive director Todd Slisher spoke about the need to tell the community’s history from many perspectives.

“Not just about the titans of industry,” Slisher told the audience. “But also about the corner barbershop or the beloved neighborhood or the grandparents or great grandparents that worked on the factory floor.”

The museum is named for former General Motors president, chairman and CEO Alfred P. Sloan.

