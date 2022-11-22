The 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return in person

This winter, the Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return in-person for the first time since January 2020. The last two festivals have been held virtually or canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day event is put on by The Ark in Ann Arbor. The venue organizers hope to platform emerging artists by bringing back the in-person festival.

The event kicks off on Friday, January 27th. The Ark will bring together women banjo players from around the country for an intimate concert at their downtown Ann Arbor location.

The Saturday night performances will take place at Hill Auditorium, to accommodate crowds and the nine headliners performing.

Barb Chaffer Authier, marketing director for The Ark said she hopes the festival will reignite interest in the folk music community as many venues adjust to hosting in-person events.

She said the COVID pandemic has made it difficult for many smaller music and cultural festivals to host events in person, but the demand for these events is high.

”That kind of cultural programing, and live music in particular is such a huge part of how people connect with the world,” she said.

The Ark hopes to provide a mix of new and traditional folk music that will appeal to those new and familiar with the community.

“It's a community experience to go see music live together, and especially folk music where there's really an interaction between the artists on stage and the audience,” Authier said.

Tickets can be purchased on The Ark Ann Arbor's website.